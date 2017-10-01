Overnight fire displaces family on Tucson's west side - Tucson News Now

Overnight fire displaces family on Tucson's west side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross and friends after a fire started in the garage of their southwest side home.

Firefighters were sent out just before 1 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of W. Rue de la Montagne, which is near Valenica and Midvale Park Road.

The woman who lives there says she heard a pop sound in the garage and found the fire when she went to go see what it was.

She then ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The fire crews were able to get a handle on the fire in about 22 minutes.

No one was hurt by the fire. The cause is under investigation.

