UPDATE: Valencia Road reopens after serious crash west of Tucson

A driver in the crash was avoiding a traffic stop by deputies (Source: Tucson News Now).

Deputies divert traffic around the crash on Valencia (Source: Tucson News Now).

A two-car crash caused traffic restrictions on Valencia Road between Mission Road and Westover Avenue.

Someone was fleeing from a traffic stop when the driver hit another car, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies stated that both people in the cars were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday the road had reopened, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett with the department.

