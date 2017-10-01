Successful launch for World View in Pima County

A two-car crash has caused traffic restrictions on Valencia Road between Mission Road and Westover Avenue. Someone was fleeing from a traffic stop when the driver another car, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Pima County sent congratulations Sunday to World View after it launched its first high altitude balloon launch from Spaceport Tucson.
A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross and friends after a fire started in the garage of their southwest side home. Firefighters were sent out to the home near Valenica and Midvale Park Road just before 1 a.m.
A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.
Congresswoman Martha McSally traded in her business attire for shorts and a long sleeved t-shirt. She's on a mission to accomplish something that has never been done by any member of Congress.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.
