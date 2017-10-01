Successful launch for World View in Pima County

World View launched its first balloon in Pima County (Source: Pima County).

Pima County sent congratulations Sunday to World View after it launched its first high altitude balloon launch from Spaceport Tucson.

The county says the launch marks the activation of port near World View’s headquarters located on Aerospace Parkway and says it is now ready for more clients.

The company manages Spaceport Tucson through a contract with the county.

It received its FAA certification several weeks ago.

