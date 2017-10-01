Oro Valley Music Festival attracts fans from all over the U.S. - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley Music Festival attracts fans from all over the U.S.

Organizers estimate close to 6,000 people attended the festival Sunday (Source: Tucson News Now).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Music fans from across the country flocked to southern Arizona for the annual Oro Valley Music Festival.

“To have it not only in Tucson, but in my backyard. This is great,” said Sue Steinmann, who lives nearby.

This year, the headliner was Train followed by other big names like Lee Brice, Leann Rimes and Oro Valley local Kaylor Cox.

Rich Elias, general manager for the Golf Club at Vistosos, said they started the festival in 2015 to bring the community together.

“This golf course had gone through some trouble with some foreclosures in the past so when we took over we wanted to do something for the community. Let people know hey we’re back,” he said.

But it quickly grew. Elias said they added more vendors and bigger names. In fact, the stage used the first year was turned into a VIP seating area.

“Music festivals really take five to seven years, and we’ve been able to do it in three, and we’re so proud of that,” he said.

The turnout for Saturday night was about 4,200. Elias estimated the final tally for the entire weekend could be more than 10,000.

“It’s good to have recognition for Tucson and have something to do because everyone goes to Phoenix. There’s a lot to do here in Tucson,” said Colby Hobbs, of Tucson.

Elias said he believes about 30 percent of the crowd was from out of town. One concert goer we spoke to, Jill Noseda, flew all the way from Detroit.

“It’s beautiful we’ve never been to Arizona. We got around. We hiked a little bit yesterday. Went to the some rock shops,” she said.

Organizers said people like Jill are helping boost the local economy. Elias believes the local economic impact could be more than $6 million. That’s compared to $4.2 million last year.

Once this festival is over, Elias said they’ll take a break and then start planning again for next year.

“We just try to continuously get better at everything we do. We try to streamline what worked and what didn’t. And as we continue on, year after year, that’s just our goal,” he said.

