Oro Valley Music Festival attracts fans from all over the U.S.

Police in Tucson are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid several spots on a busy street on the city's south side Sunday night. A crash at the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway has the area blocked off for approximately five hours, according to an 8:18 p.m. alert from Tucson Police Department.
Music fans from across the country flocked to southern Arizona for the annual Oro Valley Music Festival. “To have it not only in Tucson, but in my backyard. This is great,” said Sue Steinmann, who lives nearby. This year, the headliner was Train followed by other big names like Lee Brice, Leann Rimes and Oro Valley local Kaylor Cox.
A two-car crash has caused traffic restrictions on Valencia Road between Mission Road and Westover Avenue. Someone was fleeing from a traffic stop when the driver another car, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Pima County sent congratulations Sunday to World View after it launched its first high altitude balloon launch from Spaceport Tucson.
A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross and friends after a fire started in the garage of their southwest side home. Firefighters were sent out to the home near Valenica and Midvale Park Road just before 1 a.m.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.
School district officials say the decorated PVC pipes may have been handed out to countless school children in at least 14 districts through the program Flutes Across the World.
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.
