Separate situations close parts of Valencia Road on Tucson's south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police in Tucson are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid several spots on a busy street on the city's south side Sunday night.

A crash at the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway has the area blocked off for approximately five hours, according to an 8:18 p.m. alert from Tucson Police Department.

Sgt. Kim Bay with the department stated a woman was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital after the crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Just west of that situation, officers have also blocked off westbound lanes Valencia Road between Santa Clara Avenue and 12th Avenue to investigate an aggravated assault. Bay stated that a fight left one person seriously hurt.

She said there is no estimated time of reopening the stretch of Valencia Road.

The two situations are about a mile from each other but they are unrelated, according to Bay.

We have a crew on the way to these scenes. Return to this story for updates.

