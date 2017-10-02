BREAKING: Police investigate homicide on Tucson's south side

Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night.

Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue.

Bay said that the woman's family called police for them to check on the welfare of the woman. Officers found her dead inside her home.

Just before 10:30 p.m. police identified the woman as 52-year-old Maria Escobedo.

