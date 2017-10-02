BREAKING: Police investigate homicide on Tucson's south side

Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night. Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Return to this story for updates. MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights res...
Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night. Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Return to this story for updates. MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights res...
Police in Tucson are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid several spots on a busy street on the city's south side Sunday night. A crash at the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway has the area blocked off for approximately five hours, according to an 8:18 p.m. alert from Tucson Police Department.
Police in Tucson are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid several spots on a busy street on the city's south side Sunday night. A crash at the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway has the area blocked off for approximately five hours, according to an 8:18 p.m. alert from Tucson Police Department.
Music fans from across the country flocked to southern Arizona for the annual Oro Valley Music Festival. “To have it not only in Tucson, but in my backyard. This is great,” said Sue Steinmann, who lives nearby. This year, the headliner was Train followed by other big names like Lee Brice, Leann Rimes and Oro Valley local Kaylor Cox.
Music fans from across the country flocked to southern Arizona for the annual Oro Valley Music Festival. “To have it not only in Tucson, but in my backyard. This is great,” said Sue Steinmann, who lives nearby.
A two-car crash has caused traffic restrictions on Valencia Road between Mission Road and Westover Avenue. Someone was fleeing from a traffic stop when the driver another car, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
A two-car crash has caused traffic restrictions on Valencia Road between Mission Road and Westover Avenue. Someone was fleeing from a traffic stop when the driver another car, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Pima County sent congratulations Sunday to World View after it launched its first high altitude balloon launch from Spaceport Tucson.
Pima County sent congratulations Sunday to World View after it launched its first high altitude balloon launch from Spaceport Tucson.
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.
Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.