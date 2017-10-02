LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself saf - Tucson News Now

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself safe

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: LVMPD/Twitter) (Source: LVMPD/Twitter)

If you're in Las Vegas, and you're ok, you can let your loved ones know by marking yourself safe on Facebook.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said anyone looking for loved ones after a mass shooting Monday morning should call 1-866-535-5654.

[READ MORE: At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert]

LVMPD also asked for blood donations via Twitter. Police said anyone who wants to donate should go to the Labor Health and Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara in Las Vegas, NV.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself safe

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself safe

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-10-02 11:41:02 GMT
    (Source: LVMPD/Twitter)(Source: LVMPD/Twitter)

    If you're in Las Vegas, and you're ok, you can let your loved ones know by marking yourself safe on Facebook. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said anyone looking for loved ones after a mass shooting Monday morning should call 1-866-535-5654.

    If you're in Las Vegas, and you're ok, you can let your loved ones know by marking yourself safe on Facebook. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said anyone looking for loved ones after a mass shooting Monday morning should call 1-866-535-5654.

  • Police investigate homicide on Tucson's south side

    Police investigate homicide on Tucson's south side

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:28 AM EDT2017-10-02 09:28:25 GMT

    Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night. Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Return to this story for updates. MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights res...

    Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night. Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Return to this story for updates. MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights res...

  • Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near UA campus

    Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near UA campus

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:25 AM EDT2017-10-02 09:25:12 GMT
    The man who was hit Saturday suffered life-threatening injuries (Source: Tucson News Now).The man who was hit Saturday suffered life-threatening injuries (Source: Tucson News Now).

    A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.

    A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly