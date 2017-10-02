LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself safe

If you're in Las Vegas, and you're ok, you can let your loved ones know by marking yourself safe on Facebook. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said anyone looking for loved ones after a mass shooting Monday morning should call 1-866-535-5654.
Police in Tucson are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Sunday night. Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman is dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue.
A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.
Police in Tucson are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid several spots on a busy street on the city's south side Sunday night. A crash at the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway has the area blocked off for approximately five hours, according to an 8:18 p.m. alert from Tucson Police Department.
Music fans from across the country flocked to southern Arizona for the annual Oro Valley Music Festival. “To have it not only in Tucson, but in my backyard. This is great,” said Sue Steinmann, who lives nearby. This year, the headliner was Train followed by other big names like Lee Brice, Leann Rimes and Oro Valley local Kaylor Cox.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.
They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.
