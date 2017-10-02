LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: How to find loved ones and mark yourself safe

If you're in Las Vegas, and you're ok, you can let your loved ones know by marking yourself safe on Facebook.

To do that, click here: https://t.co/W4LzB6yV37 pic.twitter.com/X7iCerUzHR — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said anyone looking for loved ones after a mass shooting Monday morning should call 1-866-535-5654.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

LVMPD also asked for blood donations via Twitter. Police said anyone who wants to donate should go to the Labor Health and Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara in Las Vegas, NV.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

