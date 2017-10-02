Off-duty first responders from AZ hurt in Las Vegas shooting

Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.
Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.
A University of Arizona graduate is missing following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
A University of Arizona graduate is missing following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Off-duty law enforcement personnel from Arizona were among the concert-goers in Las Vegas who were present when deadly gunfire erupted on Sunday night.
Off-duty law enforcement personnel from Arizona were among the concert-goers in Las Vegas who were present when deadly gunfire erupted on Sunday night.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10.