Off-duty first responders from AZ hurt in Las Vegas shooting

Off-duty law enforcement personnel from Arizona were among the concert-goers in Las Vegas who were present when deadly gunfire erupted on Sunday night, Oct. 1.

A group of off-duty police Mesa officers attended the music festival where 50 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured in the mass shooting.

Mesa police spokeswoman Sgt. Diana T. Williams says in a statement Monday morning, Oct. 2, that all of the officers in question were accounted for and that none of the agency's officers died in the attack.

A spokeswoman for the Mesa Police Association said one officer was grazed in the face. It is unclear whether the officer was grazed by a bullet or shrapnel.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that two of its personnel were also hurt in the shooting. DPS Public Information Officer Quentin Mehr said a trooper was hit by shrapnel and another employee had some bumps and scrapes.

