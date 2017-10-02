Las Vegas shooter had Tucson ties, father made FBI ‘Most Wanted’ list

Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.

[READ MORE: Las Vegas shooter was retired, had no criminal record]

"The Tucson Daily Citizen" reported in 1971 that Benjamin "Chromedome" Hoskins Paddock, the father of the Las Vegas gunman, made the FBI's most-wanted list after he escaped from prison in Texas.

The newspaper clipping said that Paddock was living in Tucson with his four children at the time he made the list.

A 1971 Tuscon Daily News story on Benjamin "Chromedome" Paddock, father of Joseph Paddock, who was on FBI Most Wanted List. pic.twitter.com/tABwQXOFYa — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) October 2, 2017

The elder Paddock was convicted of a $4,620 holdup of a Phoenix branch of the Valley National Bank in 1960.

The report also said the FBI tracked Chromedome Paddock to Las Vegas where he tried to run over agents with his car before he was arrested.

The Daily Citizen quoted Phoenix FBI Agent Palmer M. Baken Jr. saying:

Since he has utilized firearms in previous crimes, has employed violence in attempting to evade arrest and has been diagnosed as being psychopathic, Paddock should be considered extremely dangerous.

The Las Vegas shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and injured 515 others when he opened fire on a concert venue from his hotel room.

Police said the younger Paddock had no criminal history, and believe he acted alone.

Stephen Paddock's brother Eric told CNN their father died years ago and "was never with my mom."

Eric Paddock said he was born when his father was on the run.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.