Report: University of Arizona grad dead following Las Vegas massacre

A University of Arizona graduate is dead following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to several reports.

Jonathan Gonzales of NBC Los Angeles reported Christiana Duarte's family confirmed her death Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Just confirmed w/ family that Christiana Duarte died in the #lasvegasattack. She had been reported missing. She was 21 years old. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/vSaLIua3n6 — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) October 3, 2017

The 21-year-old Duarte was reported after the Sunday night concert and shooting.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets during the outdoor country music festival Sunday, Oct. 1.

Duarte's phone and identification were located but she has not.

Duarte graduated from UA in May and had been an intern with the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey team, according to her Facebook page.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said.

Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, NV, has ties to Tucson and Arizona.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.