University of Arizona grad missing following Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.
A University of Arizona graduate is missing following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Off-duty law enforcement personnel from Arizona were among the concert-goers in Las Vegas who were present when deadly gunfire erupted on Sunday night.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.
