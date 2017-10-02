University of Arizona grad missing following Las Vegas massacre

A University of Arizona graduate is missing following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

According to the Arizona chapter of Sigma Kappa, Christiana Duarte was last seen at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas.

According to the sorority's president, another sister checked in as safe on Facebook. People who have friends in the area can check to see if they have used Facebook to check in HERE.

Sorority prez tells me another sister checked in on @facebook as safe. Only two sisters they know of who were there https://t.co/huKvrwhieK — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) October 2, 2017

At least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets during the outdoor country music festival Sunday night, Oct. 1.

According to a post by Tina Yeghiayan, Duarte's phone and identification were located but she has not.

Duarte is an intern with the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey team, according to her Facebook page.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said.

Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, NV, has ties to Tucson and Arizona.

