Police seek suspect in Oro Valley armed robbery

Oro Valley police are searching for an armed-robbery suspect after an incident near Oracle and Magee roads on Monday, Oct. 2.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Washington Federal at 8001 N. Oracle Road.

Police said in a tweet that everyone in the bank is safe.

Police activity Oracle/Magee due to armed robbery. Everyone safe and it appears suspect left in a vehicle. More info to come later. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) October 2, 2017

