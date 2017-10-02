Tucson police release identity of woman killed in Sunday night crash

Officers from the Tucson Police Department's Operations Division South and crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene of a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on East Valencia and South Nogales Highway around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman in the road with obvious signs of injury. According to TPD both were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. Sadly, the woman identified as 59-year-old Juanita Garcia, died from her injuries at the hospital a short time later.

The identities of the driver of the truck, the truck passenger and the man riding the motorcycle, have not been released. The truck driver and passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

Detectives with the TPD Traffic Investigations Unit took over the investigation and learned that the man on the motorcycle had been eastbound on Valencia Road and Garcia was his passenger. The motorcycle had a green light at south Nogales Highway, when the driver of a 2007 Nissan Frontier made a left turn from Valencia heading southbound on Nogales Highway and hit them, according to the release.

Neither speed nor drug or alcohol impairment appear to be factors in the crash. According to TPD, neither Garcia or the driver of the motorcycle were wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.