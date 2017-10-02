Tucson police release identity of woman killed in Sunday night crash

When crews arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman in the road with obvious signs of injury. According to the Tucson Police Department both were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.
According to police, the robbery happened at the Washington Federal at 8001 N. Oracle Road.
Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.
A University of Arizona graduate is missing following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Off-duty law enforcement personnel from Arizona were among the concert-goers in Las Vegas who were present when deadly gunfire erupted on Sunday night.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.
The officials autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.
