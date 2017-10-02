Building a D.R.E.A.M. Job fair

More than 50 local employers will be on hand to speak with potential employees at the 2017 Building a DREAM (Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a release this free job fair will be held at the Tucson Convention Center in the Turquoise Ballroom, ASL Interpretation will also be available.

Any person with a disability, plus their parents or family, caretakers or guardians. All ages, with any disability and/or special need, are encouraged to attend the job fair.

Attendees should come ready with copies of their resume, as well as dressed for success.

d.r.e.a.m. Flyer by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Southern Arizona Family Services was one of those who benefited from the DREAM job fair, as they had an employer table at the 2016 event, where they interviewed and hired five people. According to a news release they were impressed that job seekers had come well prepared, with many having fingerprint cards, CPR and first aid certifications.

"It was the best job fair that they have attended and all job seekers showed up for training," according to the release.

For more information go online to www.DREAMJobFar.org, call 520-571-8600, or email info@linkagesarizona.org.

