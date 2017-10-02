Tohono Chul’s Picturesque Gardens plays host to Live Music Concert Series

Sit back, relax, and enjoy live music with Tohono Chul’s Annual Sundays in the Garden Concert Series.

The two-month long concert series features local musicians performing jazz, acoustic guitar, and Latin American music every Sunday in October and November.

All performances run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Performance Garden made even more magnificent by the attendance of butterflies and hummingbirds flitting about.

In addition to enjoying the local fauna during the music, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the cash bar which also includes the Garden Bistro’s famous prickly pear margaritas and lemonade.

All concerts are free with admission to Tohono Chul thanks to their partnership with the Tucson Guitar Society, and members also receive free admission as one of the many membership benefits. Seating is limited, so please arrive early.

Upcoming Schedule:

October 1: Steven Lerman - classical guitar

October 8: Bin Hu & Tiezheng Shen - guitar and violin duo

October 15: Emily Nolan & Ian Jones - violin & cello duo

October 22: Nancy Elliott & Benny Young - Southwestern music

October 29: Katie Damon - harp music

November 5: Gupo Tradiciones - Peruvian & Latin American

November 12: Gregory Morton - Bluegrass

November 19: Phillip Kane - classical Latin guitar

November 26: Tucson Guitar Society Orchestra - classical music

Tohono Chul is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich people's lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art, and culture in the Sonoran Desert region and inspiring wise stewardship of the natural world.

For more information about the music schedule, upcoming sales and events please visit http://tohonochulpark.org/ or call (520) 742-6455.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.