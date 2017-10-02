STRANGER DANGER: Catalina child targeted in attempted kidnapping - Tucson News Now

STRANGER DANGER: Catalina child targeted in attempted kidnapping

By Tucson News Now Staff
CATALINA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are looking for a woman who attempted to kidnap a child in Catalina Monday afternoon.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said it happened around 3 p.m. at a shopping center near the intersection of Oracle Road and Golder Ranch Drive.

Inglett said the suspect approached a woman and her child as they left a grocery store.

The suspect made comments about the child being cute. The mother then told the suspect to stop touching the child but the suspect grabbed the child, according to Inglett.

The mother then screamed and the suspect took off in a red pick-up truck without the child.

Inglett said the suspect is a 40- to 45-year-old old woman. She was wearing a cowboy hat and tan shirt.

