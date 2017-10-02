Mechanical fire at Freeport McMoRan Sierrita mine

A Tucson man is back home, grateful for surviving the massacre at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
Police say because of the open air and surrounding open space, security can be spotty, in part because promoters may be operating on a limited budget and can only pay for a limited amount of security.
The first crew to arrive on scene discovered a brush fire in an alley behind the home that had spread quickly to the back of the home. According to a NWFD news release crews were hindered in their firefighting due to downed power lines near the home.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide on the south side.
Crews from the Green Valley Fire Department, Rural/Metro, the Tucson Fire Department and Drexel Heights Fire District responded to help battle a fire at the Sierrita Mine at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
