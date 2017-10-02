Mechanical fire at Freeport McMoRan Sierrita mine

Tucson Fire Department Ladder 1 called to assist in fire at mine in Green Valley. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

Crews from the Green Valley Fire Department, Rural/Metro, the Tucson Fire Department and Drexel Heights Fire District responded to help battle a fire at the Sierrita Mine at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

According to Lt. Pratt, public information officer with Green Valley Fire, the fire was believed to have started in one of the rock crushing machines, and was referred to as a mechanical fire.

The fire spread to the air ducts, according to the GVPIO. The fire was out by 3:50 p.m. Minor injuries were treated on site.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.