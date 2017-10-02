Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's south side - Tucson News Now

Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson and are asking for the public's help to find out what happened.

The Tucson Police Department said Jimmain Middleton, 25, was found in the middle of the road in the 3600 block of East Ellington Place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The TPD said Middleton, who lives in the area, died the next day at a local hospital.

Middleton had obvious signs of blunt force trauma, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

