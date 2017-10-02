Brush fire spreads to house on northwest side

Firefighters from Northwest Fire District responded to a 911 call about a brush fire behind a mobile home in the 2800 block of West Palm Vista, near Davis on the northwest side, around 12:52 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The first crew to arrive on scene discovered a brush fire in an alley behind the home that had spread quickly to the back of the home. According to a NWFD news release crews were hindered in their firefighting due to downed power lines near the home.

Crews were able to enter the home and keep the fire from spreading further into the interior.

Tucson Electric Power crews arrived on scene to deal with the downed power lines, enabling the firefighters to take care of remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, there is no word on the cost of the fire.

According to the release, no injuries were reported.

