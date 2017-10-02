Diocese of Tucson to host news conference Tuesday

The Catholic Diocese of Tucson has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning.

The Diocese did not give a reason for the event, but it could be to announce a new bishop.

The event is set for 9 a.m. at the Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center on East Broadway. Tucson News Now's Bud Foster will be there and you can follow him on Twitter to be the first to find out.

Bishop Gerald Kicanas resigned last year on his 75th birthday, the milestone set by the church for bishops to resign their leadership role.

At that time, Diocese spokeswoman Steff Koenemen said Kicanas would continue to lead the diocese until his successor was named and that it could take months, even up to a year.

