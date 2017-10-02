Gunman's bullet barely missed Tucson man in Las Vegas massacre

Blake Katterman is back in Tucson, grateful for surviving the massacre at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

It was Katterman's third year in a row attending the music fest. This time, it was for a friend's bachelor weekend.

He met some of his friend's friends over the weekend. Katterman said one of the first rounds of gunfire missed him by about a foot, but it d ropped the girl standing next to him.

"All of a sudden the band kind of stops playing, Jason Aldean looks around, and he's gone off the stage," Katterman said. "Everyone hit the deck."

Adrenaline pumping, unsure of what exactly was happening, two girls tried to help their friend who was just shot. Katterman said one of them attempted CPR but the girl was already gone.

"To leave her there was really hard on them," he said. "I looked at her and said 'you have to get out of here' because people left and right were just getting picked off."

Separated from his friends, Katterman couldn't comprehend all the bodies that they had to run past. He helped the two girls run for cover.

"I was super surprised at how helpful and concerned everyone was for each other," he said. "They seemed to really come together and help each other out."

He can't confirm it was a bullet, but Katterman said what felt like some sort of ricochet or shrapnel hit him in the back.

He's watched some of the videos that circulated on social media of the massacre. Katterman said they don't fully capture how horrific the situation was/

"I'm still processing it," he said. "It just doesn't seem real, but it's starting to sink in."

On a much smaller scale, Katterman's already been in a terrifying situation involving a gunman.

In May this year, he and his girlfriend arrived at a La Encantada restaurant moments before a Tucson Fire captain opened fire, wounding his ex-wife, killing her friend and ultimately killing himself.

