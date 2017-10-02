Gunman's bullet barely missed Tucson man in Las Vegas massacre - Tucson News Now

Gunman's bullet barely missed Tucson man in Las Vegas massacre

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Blake Katterman (Source: Tucson News Now) Blake Katterman (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Blake Katterman is back in Tucson, grateful for surviving the massacre at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. 

It was Katterman's third year in a row attending the music fest. This time, it was for a friend's bachelor weekend.

He met some of his friend's friends over the weekend. Katterman said one of the first rounds of gunfire missed him by about a foot, but it dropped the girl standing next to him.

"All of a sudden the band kind of stops playing, Jason Aldean looks around, and he's gone off the stage," Katterman said. "Everyone hit the deck."

Adrenaline pumping, unsure of what exactly was happening, two girls tried to help their friend who was just shot. Katterman said one of them attempted CPR but the girl was already gone.

"To leave her there was really hard on them," he said. "I looked at her and said 'you have to get out of here' because people left and right were just getting picked off."

Separated from his friends, Katterman couldn't comprehend all the bodies that they had to run past. He helped the two girls run for cover. 

"I was super surprised at how helpful and concerned everyone was for each other," he said. "They seemed to really come together and help each other out."

He can't confirm it was a bullet, but Katterman said what felt like some sort of ricochet or shrapnel hit him in the back.

He's watched some of the videos that circulated on social media of the massacre. Katterman said they don't fully capture how horrific the situation was/

"I'm still processing it," he said. "It just doesn't seem real, but it's starting to sink in."

On a much smaller scale, Katterman's already been in a terrifying situation involving a gunman.

In May this year, he and his girlfriend arrived at a La Encantada restaurant moments before a Tucson Fire captain opened fire, wounding his ex-wife, killing her friend and ultimately killing himself.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:30:31 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:03:44 GMT

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

  • Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:22:15 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:03:21 GMT

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

  • LAPD denies report that Tom Petty is dead

    LAPD denies report that Tom Petty is dead

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:12:39 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:53:40 GMT

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    •   
Powered by Frankly