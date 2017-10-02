Tucson native among Las Vegas shooting victims

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
According to the Tucson Police Department the vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Savannah Nicole Sanchez suffered gunshot wounds to vital organs and is on life support. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from Desert View High School around 2009.
The Catholic Diocese of Tucson will host a news conference Tuesday morning, when it is expected to announce a new bishop.
Police say because of the open air and surrounding open space, security can be spotty, in part because promoters may be operating on a limited budget and can only pay for a limited amount of security.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
