Tucson native among Las Vegas shooting victims

Tucson News Now has learned that a 26-year-old Tucson native is one of the shooting victims in Las Vegas.

Savannah Nicole Sanchez suffered gunshot wounds to vital organs and is on life support. Family is waiting a few days to see if there is any improvement before taking any further steps.

She grew up in Tucson and graduated from Desert View High School around 2009. She moved to California for college and to pursue a career in photography.

Sanchez's mother and three younger sisters still live in the Catalina area, but are currently in Las Vegas to be with her.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page - https://www.gofundme.com/3mqwj7-las-vegas-shooting-victim

