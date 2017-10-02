Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Prince Road near Campbel - Tucson News Now

breaking

Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Prince Road near Campbell

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Tucson police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Andres CR) Tucson police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Andres CR)
Fatal pedestrian crash (Source: Tucson Police Department) Fatal pedestrian crash (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Tucson police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Andres CR) Tucson police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Andres CR)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has closed Prince Road from Campbell to Martin, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. 

The pedestrian has died, according to TPD.  The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.  

TPD expects the street to be closed for the next several hours. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-10-03 05:03:03 GMT

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

  • Mother accused of confining, not educating daughters for years

    Mother accused of confining, not educating daughters for years

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-10-02 09:00:31 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-10-02 09:00:31 GMT

    The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.

    The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.

  • Breaking

    Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

    Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:12:39 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:30:53 GMT

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    •   
Powered by Frankly