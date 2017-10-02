Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Prince Road near Campbell

Tucson police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Andres CR)

A crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has closed Prince Road from Campbell to Martin, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The pedestrian has died, according to TPD. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

TPD expects the street to be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

