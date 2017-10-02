Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Prince Road near Campbell

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
According to the Tucson Police Department the vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
According to the Tucson Police Department the vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, Jezzelyn Lankisch was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, Jezzelyn Lankisch was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.