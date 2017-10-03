Hit and run closes Campbell just south of Glenn - Tucson News Now

breaking

Hit and run closes Campbell just south of Glenn

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit and run with serious injuries near Campbell Avenue at Mitchell Street, south of Glenn according to Sgt. Kim Bay spokeswoman with TPD. 

According to Sgt. Bay, the vehicle fled the scene and officers are searching for a small black sedan with front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

Campbell Avenue from Glenn Street to Copper Street will be closed for the next several hours, according to TPD.   

