Hit and run closes Campbell just south of Glenn

According to the Tucson Police Department the vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide on the south side.
Authorities are looking for a woman who attempted to kidnap a child in Catalina Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that an adult woman was found dead in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Drexel Road and Park Avenue.
Stephen Paddock, the man who killed more than 50 and wounded more 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, lived in Tucson as child, according to a newspaper archive.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
