Bishop Edward Weisenburger appointed bishop-elect of Diocese of Tucson

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger has been appointed bishop-elect of Diocese of Tucson, according to a press release from the Salina Diocese.

Weisenburger's transfer from Salina, Kansas was announced Tuesday morning in Rome.

