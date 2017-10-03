Puppies take over studio for Tuesday's Tail

Puppies ready for adoption took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.

The segment for KOLD News 13 Live at Noon highlights a pet or two from Pima Animal Care Center in need of a forever home.

Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, wasn't alone when he strolled into the newsroom on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

A family of puppies from PACC is in need of names and new homes.

They are 7 weeks old and have all been spayed and neutered, according to PACC.

Officers rescued two abandoned dogs from the yard of a vacant home in August. One of those dogs was pregnant and gave birth to the litter that is now old enough for adoption.

