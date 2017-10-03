Puppies take over studio for Tuesday's Tail

Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.
Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.