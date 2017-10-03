Grades released for TUSD schools

The Tucson Unified School District released its school letter grades on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

It is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be released by Monday, Oct. 9. Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

The breakdown for the 81 TUSD schools is seven As, 17 Bs, 31 Cs, 18 Ds and eight Fs. The individual scoring does not include Mary Meredith K-12 School.

A SCHOOLS

• Collier Elementary

• Fruchthendler Elementary

• Gale Elementary

• Sam Hughes Elementary

• Soleng Tom Elementary

• University High

• Van Buskirk Elementary

B SCHOOLS

• Annie Kellond Elementary

• Bonillas Elementary Basic Curriculum Magnet

• Carrillo Intermediate Magnet

• Davis Bilingual Magnet

• Dunham Elementary

• Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet

• John B Wright Elementary

• Laura N. Banks Elementary

• Lineweaver Elementary

• Mansfeld Middle

• Miles-Exploratory Learning Center

• Robins Elementary

• Robison Elementary

• Sabino High

• Sahuaro High

• Tolson Elementary

• W Arthur Sewel Elementary

C SCHOOLS

• Alice Vail Middle

• Anna Henry Elementary

• Blenman Elementary

• Borman Elementary

• Borton Primary Magnet

• C.E. Rose Elementary

• Cragin Elementary

• Doolen Middle

• Frances J Warren Elementary

• Gridley Middle

• Harold Steele Elementary

• Henry Hank Oyama

• Holladay Intermediate Magnet

• Hollinger K-8

• Howell Peter Elementary

• John E White Elementary

• Lynn Urquides

• Manzo Elementary

• Marshall Elementary

• McCorkle PK-8

• Miller Elementary

• Mission View Elementary

• Morgan Maxwell

• Pueblo Gardens Elementary

• Pueblo High Magnet

• Rincon High

• Tucson Magnet High

• Tully Elementary Accelerated Magnet

• Vesey Elementary

• W.V. Whitmore Elementary

• Wheeler Elementary

D SCHOOLS

• Bloom Elementary

• Booth-Fickett Math/Science Magnet

• Catalina High Magnet

• Cholla High Magnet

• Davidson Elementary

• Dietz K-8 School

• Ford Elementary

• Hudlow Elementary

• Irene Erickson Elementary

• Magee Middle

• Myers-Ganoung Elementary

• Palo Verde High Magnet

• Raul Grijalva Elementary

• Roberts Naylor

• Roskruge Bilingual Magnet Middle

• Safford Engineering/Technology Magnet Middle

• Santa Rita High

• Utterback Middle

F SCHOOLS

• Anna Lawrence Intermediate

• Cavett Elementary

• Drachman Primary Magnet

• Maldonado Amelia Elementary

• Ochoa Elementary

• Pistor Middle

• Secrist Middle

• Valencia Middle

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.