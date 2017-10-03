Wildcats coach Miller breaks silence following arrest of assistant in bribery scandal

University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller broke his silence Tuesday, Oct. 3, a week after his assistant coach was caught up in a national bribery scandal.

In one of the biggest crackdowns on the corrupting role of money in college basketball, Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of 10 men arrested Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Miller released the following statement:

“I was devastated to learn last week of the allegations made against Emanuel Richardson. I have expressed to both Dr. Robbins and our Athletic Director Dave Heeke that I fully support the University’s efforts to fully investigate these allegations. "As the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, I recognize my responsibility is not only to establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past 8 years and will continue to do so as we move forward.”



Richardson, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy, has been suspended by the school.

UA officials have said they will cooperate with the investigation.

Richardson and the other were accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, financial advisers, even tailors.

