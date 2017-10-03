Ft. Huachuca to host Marine Corps helicopter training

Residents near Fort Huachuca may hear helicopters in the skies this weekend, as Fort Huachuca hosts a Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One's training exercise.

According to a news release from the Ft. Huachuca Public Affairs Office this is an annual event that takes place in April and October. This year's exercise will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will the the final training event for the CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters stationed out of Yuma, AZ.

Efforts are made to reduce the noise foot print of the helicopters crossing Huachuca City to the East Range, however residents in this area will hear the CH-53s flying in formation to and from the East Range.

During the exercise, CH-53s fly into Libby Army Airfield and Hubbard Landing Zone. Marines exit the helicopters, secure selected areas and return to their aircraft. On LAAF, the group conducts a Forward Air Refueling Point event, refueling a couple of the helicopters from a KC-130. This is done while the aircraft's engines are on. Additionally, several C-130s and F/A-18s will provide overhead support.

The exercise ends with all helicopters and the KC-130 departing LAAF within the 2-hour window.

While the exercise is being conducted, LAAF will close the airfield. A Notice to Airmen will be published to alert all local pilots and others intending to fly in during this time period. This provides a safe training environment and protects General Aviation from a military exercise.

