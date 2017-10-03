New Chief of Police for Nogales Police Department

Week 7 of the high school football team features 18 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
University of Arizona graduate Christiana Duarte died following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to several reports.
University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller broke his silence Tuesday, Oct. 3, a week after his assistant was caught up in a national bribery scandal.
Since 2013, the 23-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz north of Grant Road has transformed into a remarkable natural and cultural amenity.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
