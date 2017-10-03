New Chief of Police for Nogales Police Department

Roy Bermudez, new Chief of Police for the Nogales Police Department (Source: Nogales Police Department)

The Nogales Police Department is proud to announce the appointment of Roy Bermudez as the new Chief of Police.

Chief Bermudez started his career with the Nogales Police Department as a communications officer immediately after graduating from Nogales High School in 1984.

He has risen through the ranks until acquiring the Chief of Police Position. Chief Bermudez is very involved within the community and looks forward to enhancing and solidifying relationships and partnerships with the community, with a goal of not only meeting, but exceeding community expectations.

Chief Bermudez holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety with a Specialization in Emergency Management from Capella University, a Certified Public Manager’s Certificate from Arizona State University, and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

