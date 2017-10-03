Ellsworth Elementary celebrates Grandparents Day

Submitted by Santa Dunker, Principal

SAN TAN VALLEY (Tucson News Now) - On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Ellsworth Elementary celebrated Grandparents Day. Many grandparents joined their grandchildren for lunch and visited the Book Fair.

To see all photos from Ellsworth’s Grandparents Day luncheon, please visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/EllsworthSTV/

