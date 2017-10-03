OVERTIME: Week 7 matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Week 7 of the high school football team features 18 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 6

Douglas at Amphi

Santa Cruz Valley at Bisbee

Empire at Catalina

Marana at Cholla

Mountain View at Desert View

Buena at Ironwood Ridge

Catalina Foothills at Nogales

Flowing Wells at Poston Butte

CDO at Pueblo

Sabino at Pusch Ridge

Palo Verde at Rio Rico

Cienega at Sahuaro

Walden Grove at Salpointe

Rincon at Santa Rita

Tucson at Sunnyside

Sahuarita at Tanque Verde

Benson at Tombstone

San Manuel at Willcox

