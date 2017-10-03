OVERTIME: Week 7 matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The event at the Tucson Convention Center included remarks from the team's president and new coach as well as a sneak peak at the new hype video for the year.
University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller broke his silence Tuesday, Oct. 3, a week after his assistant was caught up in a national bribery scandal.
Week 7 of the high school football team features 18 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The jury has reached a verdict in the case of Markief and Marcus Morris. The two former Suns players' were on trial for assault from a 2015 incident.
This will be the first NBA All-Star Game without a matchup between the eastern and western conference.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A teenager is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.
