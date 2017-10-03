Combs Traditional Academy teachers foster collaboration

4th Graders are using colored markers as they work through different strategies to solve a problem. (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Jeff Green, Principal

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Combs Traditional Academy teachers have been working hard to plan instruction that fosters collaboration.

In our classrooms, students are given both voice and valuable practice in listening as they work together to justify, clarify, and defend their reasoning skills.

We are very proud of the rigor in our lessons but also believe we can continue to improve as we seek out the best ways for our students to learn.

Our teachers have been given a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow through J.O. Combs’ professional development which includes in depth instruction, observations, and constructive feedback. Our teachers are proud models of being life-long, passionate learners.

