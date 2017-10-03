Roadrunners fans ready for second season in Tucson

With a player at every table, Tucson Roadrunner season ticket holders enjoyed a meet-and-greet lunch with southern Arizona's pro hockey team.

The event at the Tucson Convention Center included remarks from the team's president and new coach as well as a sneak peak at the new hype video for the year.

"Watch Me" by @ThePhantomsRawk plays during sneak peak of @RoadrunnersAHL hype video for fans attending season launch lunch pic.twitter.com/fO8lmIMMo3 — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) October 3, 2017

Robert and Klara Cristia said they look forward to another exciting season with the team. The couple said they're thrilled to enjoy games locally instead of driving to Phoenix.

The couple, that's been married for more than 50 years, sits in the "rowdy section".

"If anybody every comes down, just look for section 105, you'll find us there," said Robert. "We'll be screaming our heads off...especially Klara, she'll be screaming the loudest."

Klara said she recognized some familiar faces with the Roadrunners and she's looking forward to following the new ones as well.

Saturday night's season opener will have the Roadrunners arriving to red carpet at the TCC. The Cristia's will be there and Klara hopes so will the rest of Tucson.

"Cheer for our Roadrunners," she said with a smile. "Keep hockey in Tucson."

The puck d rops Saturday, October 7 at 7:05 when the Roadrunners host the San Diego Gulls.

