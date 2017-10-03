Mother of Tucson woman injured in Las Vegas shooting speaks out

Melissa Sanchez, of Tucson, is living every parent's worst nightmare. Her daughter Savannah Nicole Sanchez was one of the more than 500 people injured Sunday night in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
A felony warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Mario Jesus Dorame for 1st degree murder, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department. Dorame should not be approached, as TPD considers him armed and dangerous.
Thanks to the noses of two U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines, drug and human smuggling attempts at the Arizona border were stopped.
All criminal charges will be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
University of Arizona graduate Christiana Duarte died following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to several reports.
