Mother of Tucson woman injured in Las Vegas shooting speaks out

Melissa Sanchez, mother of Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a victim in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Melissa Sanchez is living every parent's worst nightmare.

Her daughter Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a Desert View graduate, was one of the more than 500 people injured Sunday night in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Melissa said Savannah was enjoying the music festival with friends when she was shot.

"Seeing what I saw, is just something a parent, a mother never wants to see of her daughter," Melissa said. "Your mind is all over the place, you can't even focus on one thought. You don't want to give the scary thoughts any energy, you just want to trade places with your daughter."

Savannah was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her vital organs and was placed on life support.

Melissa and her three other daughters quickly left Tucson to be with Savannah in Las Vegas.

"When I first saw her, it was heartbreaking, heartbreaking not even the word, it was devastating," Melissa said. "I just wanted to die."

The family said Savannah has had two surgeries and Melissa said she's is hopeful and seeing signs of improvement. Melissa also said the family has been overwhelmed by the support from Tucson.

"I see Savannah's strong, strong spirit working," Melissa said. "She's in bad shape but, I can see her fight and it's showing."

Melissa said she's doing her best to encourage Savannah as she lays in the hospital bed.

"I'm talking to her, I'm telling her I'm her support," Melissa said. "(I tell her) I love her, everyone loves her. Everyone in Tucson is praying for her."

Melissa said when the doctor talked to her about Savannah, the doctor teared up when she did.

"I've been constantly talking in her ear, giving her encouragement to be strong and fight this," she said. "(I tell her) you're a strong girl. You have a lot of life to live. Just encouraging her."

Melissa said the family is optimistic Savannah will continue to gain strength and be able to breathe on her own within a few days.

Savannah grew up in Tucson and graduated from Desert View around 2009 before moving to California for college and pursue a career in photography.

Melissa and Savannah's three younger sisters still live in the Catalina area.

Tuesday night, a prayer vigil was held for Savannah at Mission Manor Park in Tucson.

