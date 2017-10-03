No hiding drugs or people from CBP canines during smuggling attempts

Drugs found by CBP officers hidden under the hood of a vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Three people found hiding in the trunk of a car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Thanks to the noses of two U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines, drug and human smuggling attempts at the Arizona border were stopped.

The first smuggling attempt stopped was at an immigration checkpoint on State Route 80 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, north of Tombstone. According to the news release, BP agents with the Tucson Sector stopped a 25-year-old woman for secondary inspection.

A CBP canine had alerted agents to the Honda Accord by a scent it was trained to detect. Agents opened the trunk and found two men and a woman hiding inside.

BP agents arrested the woman, a U.S. citizen, she now faces human smuggling charges and her vehicle was seized. The man, a Mexican national and the two women, both from Belize were arrested and face immigration violations.

During a second incident, which occurred on Friday, Sept. 29, a CBP canine alerted CBP officers at Arizona's Port of San Luis to a vehicle.

Officers stopped a 25-year-old woman, driving a Honda Civic for secondary inspection after the CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs inside the car. According to the news release officers searched the vehicle and found more than nine pounds of cocaine hidden under the hood, the drugs were worth an estimated $105,000.

The woman was arrested and faces narcotics smuggling charges, she was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP officers also seized the drugs and the vehicle.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.