Tucson police issue warrant for homicide suspect

Suspect could be driving a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit has released the name of a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation from Sunday, Oct. 1.

A felony warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Mario Jesus Dorame for 1st degree murder, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Dorame should not be approached, as TPD considers him armed and dangerous. He could be driving a 2001 Honda Civic coupe with AZ license plate BXH5934, the vehicle hood and roof are faded and there are small dents on the right front fender and the windows are tinted.

The vehicle belongs to homicide victim 52-year-old Maria Escobedo, the woman Dorame was in a relationship with, according to TPD.

Anyone with information about Dorame or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Escobedo was discovered in a home in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, after her family asked TPD to conduct a welfare check on Sunday night.

Those with information, but wish to remain anonymous can call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463) or submit a tip through their website at www.88crime.org.

