14-year-old suspect sought in Apache County homicide

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.

According to the Apache County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a burglary call on Tuesday, Oct. 3. When they arrived at the scene they found a person dead inside the home, a victim of a homicide.

A suspect in the case has been identified as 14-year-old Joshua Cade Richardson, according to the AZDPS release. He is described as 5-feet-6 tall, weighing 135 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen in the Show Low Pines Estates area, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and brown American Eagle dress shoes. Joshua also has acne and a road rash type scar on his right forearm.

Anyone having any information concerning the homicide or the current location of Joshua Richardson should contact AZDPS at 877-272-8329, by clicking on this link https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=807, or by text message by texting “ACT” plus the information to 274637. Please reference “Apache County” to ensure the information is directed appropriately.

Anyone spotting Richardson should immediately call 911 to report his location. Do not approach Richardson as he is believed to be armed and may pose a danger to others.

