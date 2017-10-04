14-year-old suspect sought in Apache County homicide

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.
A felony warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Mario Jesus Dorame for 1st degree murder, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department. Dorame should not be approached, as TPD considers him armed and dangerous.
Melissa Sanchez, of Tucson, is living every parent's worst nightmare. Her daughter Savannah Nicole Sanchez was one of the more than 500 people injured Sunday night in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Thanks to the noses of two U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines, drug and human smuggling attempts at the Arizona border were stopped.
All criminal charges will be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.
