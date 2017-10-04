Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shoo - Tucson News Now

Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shooting

Attendees to the candlelight vigil (Source: Tucson News Now) Attendees to the candlelight vigil (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The flags were lowered to half staff Monday at Desert View High School on the south side of Tucson, after being ordered by the President, in a nationwide moment of mourning.

Little did the Jaguars staff and students know that they'd be connected to the chaos.

Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a 2009 graduate, was among the more than 500 people injured during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a Las Vegas hospital, according to her family

It's why her family, and childhood friends, set out to help her spiritually.

"They're members at our church, and they're part of our family. So if one member of the family's hurt, you're there for everybody else. It's how we're supposed to be as Christians," said Father Earl Cantos of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

They came together to pray for Sanchez during Tuesday night's candlelight vigil at Mission Manor Park on 12th Avenue. Friends told Tucson News Now that Sanchez went to school at nearby Mission Manor Elementary as a child.

The gathering, organized on Facebook, brought about 50 people to the basketball courts.

Father Earl Cantos stepped in to help. He told Tucson News Now that he got a call from Savannah's mother as she was driving up to Las Vegas to be at her daughter's hospital bedside.

"She was concerned about her daughter. By that time, she had already had one surgery. She's had two surgeries now," he said.

We've reported that Sanchez suffered gunshot wounds to vital organs and is on life support. Family is waiting a few days to see if there is any improvement before taking any further steps.

Sanchez moved to California for college and to pursue a career in photography. Her mother and three younger sisters still live in the Catalina area, but are currently in Las Vegas to be with her.

Tuesday's vigil had all attendees thinking of Savannah, and other victims. It's why her cousin showed up.

"To give support to the family and to Savannah and for others that have been hurt and people that have lost their loved ones," said Bella, who declined to give her last name. "It's kind of hard still to soak in. But I'm sure she's going to pull through."

For Bella, the news of her cousin's injuries is still hard for the family to take.

It's even difficult for a priest, who is trained to deal with tragedy.

"Our training is to help people in difficult times. I was shocked because I didn't think that we would have a connection being so far away. But this tragedy is going to touch people all over the United States with so many people hurt."

There is a GoFundMe page for the family, to help with medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/3mqwj7-las-vegas-shooting-victim

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shooting

    Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shooting

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-04 05:04:42 GMT
    Attendees to the candlelight vigil (Source: Tucson News Now)Attendees to the candlelight vigil (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Little did the Jaguars staff and students know that they'd be connected to the chaos. Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a 2009 graduate, was among the more than 500 people injured during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

    Little did the Jaguars staff and students know that they'd be connected to the chaos. Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a 2009 graduate, was among the more than 500 people injured during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

  • 14-year-old suspect sought in Apache County homicide

    14-year-old suspect sought in Apache County homicide

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-10-04 04:27:03 GMT
    14-year-old Joshua Cade Richardson (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)14-year-old Joshua Cade Richardson (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

    The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.  

    The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.  

  • Grades released for TUSD schools

    Grades released for TUSD schools

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-10-04 04:10:03 GMT
    TUSD schools ranked by 'grade' (Source: Tucson News Now)TUSD schools ranked by 'grade' (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

    The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-10-03 07:30:58 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 2:14 AM EDT2017-10-04 06:14:54 GMT

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

  • The Latest: Shooter's partner in Philippines during attack

    The Latest: Shooter's partner in Philippines during attack

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:01:05 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 2:12 AM EDT2017-10-04 06:12:52 GMT
    Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.
    Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

  • Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

    Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:29:03 GMT
    William's mother, Chelsea Nobel, was overcome with relief after her son was found safe. (Photo source: WLOX)William's mother, Chelsea Nobel, was overcome with relief after her son was found safe. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing. 

    Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly