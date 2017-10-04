Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shooting

Little did the Jaguars staff and students know that they'd be connected to the chaos. Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a 2009 graduate, was among the more than 500 people injured during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
A felony warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Mario Jesus Dorame for 1st degree murder, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department. Dorame should not be approached, as TPD considers him armed and dangerous.
Melissa Sanchez, of Tucson, is living every parent's worst nightmare. Her daughter Savannah Nicole Sanchez was one of the more than 500 people injured Sunday night in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.
