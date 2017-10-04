National Taco Day: Where the deals are - Tucson News Now

National Taco Day: Where the deals are

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Happy National Taco Day! October 4 is set aside each year to celebrate one of our favorite foods. Several restaurants are offering deals to help you celebrate.

Taco Bell is offering a National Taco Day gift set for $5. The set comes with four tacos -- Fiery Doritos Locos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos, and crunchy.

On the Border has mini crispy tacos for 50 cents all day.

Members of the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub can buy a Queso Crunch Taco today, and get a coupon for a free one to use Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco will give you a free taco platter when you buy an equal or greater priced taco platter. You have to use this coupon on the restaurant's website.

El Guero Cancelo Restaurante Mexicano is offering two tacos plus a drink for $5.

