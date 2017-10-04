Topgolf Tucson to hire 300 new positions

Topgolf Tucson will open a new location at 4050 W. Costco Place in Marana late in the fall of 2017, and that means it needs staff members -- about 300 of them.

The company announced several of what it calls Ambition hiring events. These are not typical job interviews, according to a news release.

A Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event is one of the most unique ways one will ever interview for a job. Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more.

Those interested should register to audition at an upcoming Ambition event.

The first event is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2017 at Site 17 Event Center at 840 East 17th Street, Tucson.

Ambition events are scheduled through Nov. 5. Vist the Topgolf careers page for more information.

Available positions servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more.

