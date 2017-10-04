Topgolf Tucson to hire 300 new positions

If you're wondering what Halloween candy to buy this year, you might want to go with Snickers. Arizona trick-or-treaters prefer Snickers to other candies, according to candystore.com.
If you're wondering what Halloween candy to buy this year, you might want to go with Snickers. Arizona trick-or-treaters prefer Snickers to other candies, according to candystore.com.
Since 2013, the 23-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz north of Grant Road has transformed into a remarkable natural and cultural amenity.
Since 2013, the 23-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz north of Grant Road has transformed into a remarkable natural and cultural amenity.
All criminal charges were expected to be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
All criminal charges were expected to be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
DACA recipients across the country have less than 24 hours to renew their DACA permit if it expires before March of next year. The Oct. 5th deadline comes as the future of the program remains uncertain. Last month, the Trump administration announced an end to the Obama-era program.
DACA recipients across the country have less than 24 hours to renew their DACA permit if it expires before March of next year. The Oct. 5th deadline comes as the future of the program remains uncertain. Last month, the Trump administration announced an end to the Obama-era program.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.