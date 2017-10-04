Snickers most popular Halloween candy in Arizona - Tucson News Now

Snickers most popular Halloween candy in Arizona

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Candystore.com screenshot)

If you're wondering what Halloween candy to buy this year, you might want to go with Snickers.

Arizona trick-or-treaters prefer Snickers to other candies, according to candystore.com. Hershey Kisses and Hot Tamales came in second and third.

Candystore.com gathered 10 years of sales data to come up with the figures.

According to that data, Arizonans consumed a whopping 904,633 pounds of snickers.

We also consumed 817,463 pounds of Hersey Kisses, and 527,843 pounds of Hot Tamales.

Snickers was also the favorite in Oklahoma, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

Some states favored Candy Corn, and we're just glad we're not one of them!

Hover on the interactive map below to see what candy is popular in other states.

Source: CandyStore.com.

