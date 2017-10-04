Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Chimichanga."

This sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix has so much love to give.

Chimi knows how to sit and shake and would love a home with lots of exercise, Nylabones and toys.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona recommends a home without kids under sixteen because of Chimi's large size.

If you'd like to take this big guy home, contact HSSAZ at 530-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also holding their "Meow Luau" today at Mama's Hawaiian BBQ!

For more information on the event visit http://bit.ly/2fTjQip.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga

    Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:01:33 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    "Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give. 

    "Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give. 

  • Puppies take over studio for Tuesday's Tail

    Puppies take over studio for Tuesday's Tail

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:10:48 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.

    Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.

  • 'Panda' the dog recovering after someone slit her throat

    'Panda' the dog recovering after someone slit her throat

    Friday, September 29 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-09-29 18:36:20 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:47:48 GMT
    Panda is recovering after someone slit her throat (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Panda is recovering after someone slit her throat (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.  

    It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly