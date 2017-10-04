Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga

This week's Pet Pal is "Chimichanga."

This sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix has so much love to give.

Chimi knows how to sit and shake and would love a home with lots of exercise, Nylabones and toys.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona recommends a home without kids under sixteen because of Chimi's large size.

If you'd like to take this big guy home, contact HSSAZ at 530-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also holding their "Meow Luau" today at Mama's Hawaiian BBQ!

For more information on the event visit http://bit.ly/2fTjQip.

