Pet Pals: Meet Chimichanga

"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.
Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.