UPDATE: Police search for armed-robbery suspect near PCC-Downtown

Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road. Few details were immediately available but the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured.
President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case will stand after a judge on Wednesday rejected arguments that it would encourage government officials to flout similar judicial commands in the future.
According to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, 150-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat and either a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants and white shoes. He may have gotten away on a bicycle.
All criminal charges were expected to be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Concho, AZ in Apache County.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.
