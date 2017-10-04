UPDATE: Police search for armed-robbery suspect near PCC-Downtow - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Police search for armed-robbery suspect near PCC-Downtown

By Tucson News Now Staff
The robbery happened at about 11:20 a.m. at Mendel's Wife The Tailor, 1495 N. Stone Avenue.
A police search for an armed-robbery suspect near the Pima Community College Downtown campus prompted a warning for people to stay away from the area on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, 150-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat and either a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants and white shoes. He may have gotten away on a bicycle.

The robbery happened at about 11:20 a.m. at Mendel's Wife The Tailor, 1495 N. Stone Avenue.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

The PCCAlert said anyone on the campus at 1255 N. Stone Avenue should follow police instructions and advised anyone not already on campus to stay away.

