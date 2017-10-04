Policía de Mesa en escena de disparos; oficiales involucrados

La policía de Mesa está investigando un tiroteo en el área al sudoeste de Río Salado ‘Parkway’ y Alma ‘School Road.’
Pocos detalles disponibles, pero el detective Nik Rasheta, del Departamento de Policía de Mesa, nos hizo saber que ningún oficial resultó herido.
Lindsey Reiser se dirige a la escena y el ‘Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper’ ya está allí.
El Departamento de Policía de Mesa twitteó que ‘Standage’ está cerrada justa al sur de calle 6, al norte de ‘Fifth Place.’
Actualizaremos esta historia cuando la información llegue a la sala de noticias de la Familia de Arizona.
