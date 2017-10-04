Governor Ducey talks higher ed money in Tucson

Gov. Ducey speaks at UA about renovations to building 90. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A tour of Building 90 on the University of Arizona campus provides Governor Doug Ducey an up close look at the first project benefiting from the state's $1 billion bond package.

First built in 1966 it now sits unoccupied, according to a news release from the university. The structure at 1117 East Lowell Street includes more than 46,000 square feet of lab space.

The university is set to receive $400 million from the bond package, with $18 million being invested into the Building 90 renovation.

The Arizona Joint Legislative Joint Committee on Capital Review approved the project to be the first one that taps into the pool of money available to all three public universities.

Who demolished better? @UofAPres & @dougducey swing some sledges to mark start of renovation project on @UofA campus w/ state $$ pic.twitter.com/0u6g4iEPmh — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) October 4, 2017

