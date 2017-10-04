UPDATE: Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

Several agencies are responding to a major situation on the south side of Tucson.

According to Dep. Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the agency is working an officer-involved shooting in the area of Aviation Parkway and East 34th Street.

Aviation Parkway was closed in both directions for a few hours Wednesday afternoon. By 4:05 p.m., eastbound Aviation was reopened.

A Tucson News Now viewer said he saw several law enforcement vehicles surrounding a white car and a helicopter circling the area.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said they are responding to a carjacking in the 5000 block of East Valencia Road.

It is not known if the carjacking is related to the incident on Aviation.

