UPDATE: Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

Several agencies are responding to a major situation on the south side of Tucson.
Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road. Few details were immediately available but the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured.
Normal operations and classes resumed at PCC-Downtown shortly before 2:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case will stand after a judge on Wednesday rejected arguments that it would encourage government officials to flout similar judicial commands in the future.
All criminal charges were expected to be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according a law firm in Tucson.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.
