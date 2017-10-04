UPDATE: Two in hospital following crime spree on Tucson's south side

Chief Rudolfo Karisch took over officially on August 20. He has been with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than 31 years, coming to Arizona from Texas.
A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on the south side of town earlier this month, city police said.
President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case will stand after a judge on Wednesday rejected arguments that it would encourage government officials to flout similar judicial commands in the future.
Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road. Few details were immediately available but the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured.
Authorities said two men are in the hospital following a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery, hostage situation and officer-involved shooting.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.
