UPDATE: Two in hospital following crime spree on Tucson's south side

Authorities said two men are in the hospital following a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery, hostage situation and officer-involved shooting.

It began around 2 p.m. near Valencia and Interstate 10.

Authorities said they were called to the area for an armed robbery and carjacking.

The suspect then ditched the car, stolen another one and took a man hostage.

Authorities said a pursuit began after the carjacker started waving a gun around and acting odd.

A tire popped on the suspect's vehicle on Aviation Parkway near East 34th Street.

The man continued waiving a gun around and shots were fired.

Authorities are trying to find out if the suspect shot himself or was he wounded by an officer.

The man who was taken hostage is in the hospital but he is expected to be OK. The suspect is also being treated at the hospital but his status is unknown.

The eastbound lanes of Aviation are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

