LA Kings to honor UA grad killed in Las Vegas shooting

The recent University of Arizona graduate and Sigma Kappa sorority sister killed in the Las Vegas Massacre will be honored by her employer, the Los Angeles Kings.

In a news release posted on its website, the National Hockey League team said it will honor the many victims and heroes from Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, including "the recognition of team employee Christiana Duarte, who was killed in the incident."

The team will pay tribute to the victims at its season opener Thursday night, at home in Los Angeles, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Duarte had graduated from UA in May, was a native of Southern California, and was a new employee of the hockey franchise, the team said. She was one of the more than 59 people killed in Sunday's mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

"So many individuals from Southern California were involved, including those who perished, were injured, and those who demonstrated heroism in the face of immense terror, risking their lives in an effort to save others. Unfortunately, the Kings lost a family member and employee in Chrissy, who was in her first year as a Kings Fan Service Associate," according to the team's website.

The Kings plan to honor Christiana and other victims during a moment of silence and video tribute, prior to the game. The team will also wear a special "CD" sticker on the back of their helmets, and all Kings staff members will wear a special pin in her honor.

LA Kings employee Christiana Duarte will be honored by Kings players and staff during Thursday's Opening Night game. https://t.co/apobEr545P — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 4, 2017

The team will also encourage fans to support Duarte's official GoFundMe memorial page: https://www.gofundme.com/christina-duarte-memorial

"Our hearts go out to Chrissy's family and loved ones and everyone else associated with this horrible act of terror," said Kings captain Anze Kopitar. "As a team it was important for us to contribute in any way possible."

