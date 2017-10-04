Las Artes accepting students for upcoming October GED session

Students who are interested in getting their GED can now sign up for Pima County's Las Artes GED program session, scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 30.

According to a Pima County release the program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing, and school supplies. New student orientation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in attending the program, between the ages of 17 and 22 years old, must first complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine their placement level, before attending the orientation. They can come to Las Artes at 23 West 27th Street in South Tucson, Monday through Thursday for that initial assessment, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Las Artes, sponsored by Pima County’s Community Services, Employment and Training Department and SER-Jobs for Progress, will be accepting and assessing students for placement through the first week of the session. The school has successfully prepared students for the new GED test in as little as 16 weeks.

In addition, Las Artes students have a significantly higher pass rate when taking the GED than the national average. Ninety percent of Las Artes students pass the test compared to 61 percent across the country.

Las Artes combines structured classroom study with community art projects to prepare students for the general education development tests and build employability skills. Their murals, ceramic tiles and other artwork can be seen across Pima County.

Students receive support with a variety of issues ranging from language barriers, anger management, legal intervention or child care. Qualified case managers help coach and counsel student to overcome issues that keep them from succeeding in the classroom.

More than 500 Las Artes students have obtained their GEDs since the program began nearly 20 years ago. For more information, please contact Patty Short or Arnold Palacios at (520) 724-5050 or LasArtes@pima.gov, or visit Las Artes online.

